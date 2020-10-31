‘Dexter’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Michael C. Hall

After playing the show’s leading man, the North Carolina native starred in a miniseries for Netflix called Safe. He guest-starred on shows including Documentary Now! and The Crown, and lent his voice to characters on Star vs. the Forces of Evil. He’s set to appear in the upcoming drama series Shadowplay in 2020. Additionally, he starred in films including Game Night, The Report and Cold in July. Offscreen, he made his return to Broadway in 2014 in Hedwig and The Angry Inch and in The Realistic Joneses. Hall wed Morgan Macgregor in 2016. He was previously married to his Dexter costar Jennifer Carpenter from 2008 to 2011 and to Amy Spanger from 2002 to 2007.