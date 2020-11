Yvonne Strahovski

Strahovski went on to have a prominent role on The Handmaid’s Tale as Serena Joy Waterford. The Australian actress also appeared on other shows such as 24: Live Another Day, The Astronaut Wives Club and Stateless. Outside of TV, she landed movie roles in I, Frankenstein, All I See Is You and The Predator. She married Tim Loden in 2017, and they welcomed their son, William, the following year.