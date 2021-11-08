Will There Be More Dexter After New Blood The Cast Says

Alano Miller

“Look it’s Dexter and it’s Michael C. Hall and it’s the original team and Showtime, and it’s one of those things where I grew up watching this show and I’m a true fan of this show and to be a part of it,” Miller, who plays Logan in the show, told Us exclusively. “To, like, possibly end it, is a beautiful thing. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of something that they grew up on? As a true fan, this is kind of full circle for me.”

As for whether this is the end, the actor added, “People say ‘one season,’ well you know, you never know.”