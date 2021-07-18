Everything We Know About Dexter Season 9

Who’s In It?

Apart from Hall, most of the currently announced cast are newcomers to the Dexter universe. Clancy Brown will play Kurt Cardwell, Dexter’s main antagonist and the “unofficial mayor” of Iron Lake. According to an official character description from Showtime, Kurt “realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone — he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.”

Other new cast members include Jamie Chung, who’ll play a Los Angeles-based true-crime podcaster caught up in the show’s central mystery, and Julia Jones, who stars as Iron Lake’s first Native American police chief. Alano Miller is also set to play an Iron Lake police sergeant.

In June 2021, Deadline reported that John Lithgow, who played Dexter’s season 4 nemesis the Trinity Killer, will return for the new episodes. Dexter killed the character himself, though, so the context for his return remains a mystery.