Proud of Its Humor

Upon the musical’s Netflix debut and Broadway opening, reviewers and social media users have been outspoken regarding their disdain for the production, claiming the show sensationalizes the late royal’s tragic story with kitschy songs and jokes.

“I’m intrigued why people think it’s great to make a really serious film about her, but really bad to make a light-hearted musical,” de Waal defended the musical during a November 2021 interview with Variety. “They’re both produced privately for profit, and they’re both entertainment. So, why is one fine and the other isn’t? The audiences who come to see our show, who wear tiaras and boo at Charles, are just as deserving of their entertainment as someone who wants to go to the movies and weep.”