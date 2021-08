The Cast

The show’s titular role will be played by de Waal, whose previous Broadway credits include American Idiot and Kinky Boots. Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, Mamma Mia!) was cast as Queen Elizabeth II, with Roe Hartrampf (Emily in Paris, Madam Secretary) as Charles and Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Sunday in the Park With George) as Duchess Camilla.