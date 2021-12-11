The End

Producers confirmed that Diana, the Musical is closing. The Broadway run will end on Sunday, December 19.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” the producers, Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall and the Araca Group, said on December 10 in a joint statement via the New York Times. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance.”