The Godfather series (1970s)

Keaton played Kay Adams throughout the trilogy, which began in 1972. Kay is the longtime love and eventual second wife of Michael Corleone (Pacino). As a non-Italian, she’s unfamiliar with the Corleones’ world — and initially doesn’t know about Don Vito Corleone’s (Marlon Brando) mafia connections. In the 1974 sequel, Kay and Michael separate, leading her to wed Douglas Michelson by the third movie.