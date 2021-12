Who’s Celebrating in Los Angeles?

The list of artists performing in L.A. includes Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker, Macklemore, Big Boi, OneRepublic, AJR & Daisy the Great, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, Mae Muller, Masked Wolf, Måneskin, Polo G, Walker Hayes and French Montana. The party will also be DJ’ed by D-Nice.