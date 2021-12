Who’s Hosting?

Each city’s countdown has its own host. Seacrest will hold down the fort in New York’s Times Square with Koshy. Ciara will party in Los Angeles for the fifth consecutive year.

Porter will once again ring in the new year from New Orleans with a medley of his hits. While Sánchez is set to make her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve debut in her home country of Puerto Rico.

Jessie James Decker will also return as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row.