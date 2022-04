Alana De La Garza

Fans may remember De La Garza as ADA Connie Rubirosa on Law & Order. She played the character for four seasons before exiting the show in 2010. She later reprised the role on Law & Order: LA from for eight episodes in 2011 before reuniting with Law & Order costar Sisto on FBI. The actress has been playing Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille on the crime drama since 2019.