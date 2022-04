Dylan McDermott

The Connecticut native played villain Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime during seasons 1 and 2 before his 2022 departure. McDermott quickly switched gears within the Wolf universe, landing the role of Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted. He made his debut during season 3 of the series in 2022 after the show’s lead character, Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, (Julian McMahon), was killed off.