Jon Seda

Seda’s Antonio Dawson was a detective in the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2019. The actor helmed the short-lived Chicago Justice as same character in 2017. He was also featured on multiple episodes of Chicago Fire, including scenes with TV sister Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) and during season 3 when his character romanced Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).