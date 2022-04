Tracy Spiridakos

Detective Hailey Upton (Spiridakos) joined the Intellegence Unit on Chicago P.D. in 2017 toward the end of season 4. She was briefly featured on an episode of FBI in 2020 to assist in a drug case, but she quickly learns that her investigation methods don’t work well with the bureau’s tactics. Like many of her P.D. costars, Spiridakos has also crossed over into other One Chicago episodes.