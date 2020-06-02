What Happened?

When the divorce turned messy, the case became an infamous divorce case in the U.S., mostly due to the fact that it was about a woman who had supported her husband financially before he landed his dream job. After four years, the divorce was finalized and Dan filed multiple restraining orders against his ex-wife. She reportedly drove her car onto his front yard while their daughters were inside. In April of that year, Dan married Linda.

Two days before Betty’s 42nd birthday, she entered Dan and Linda’s house while they slept and shot and killed them both. During the trial, evidence was presented that Betty had removed the phone from the bedroom so that no one could call for help. Dan reportedly did not die immediately, and said to Betty, “OK, you shot me. I’m dead.”