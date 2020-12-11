Chris Evans Will Voice Buzz Lightyear

“To infinity and beyond!” The Captain America actor is bringing another iconic character to life, lending his voice to a new animated feature called Lightyear. Tim Allen voiced the Toy Story character from 1995 to 2019 — but Evans made clear he wasn’t stepping on the original star’s toes. “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” Evans tweeted on Thursday. The film will debut in theaters in June 2022.