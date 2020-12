Harrison Ford Continues the ‘Indiana Jones’ Legacy

“Adventure arrives July 2022,” Disney tweeted on Thursday, confirming that a new Indiana Jones film is in pre-production with Ford back in the spotlight as the iconic archeologist. He first appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989 and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.