Hayden Christensen Returns to ‘Star Wars’

More than a decade after taking his final bow in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Christensen is bringing Darth Vader back with a vengeance, starring opposite McGregor in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi show. A total of 10 new series were announced on Thursday, including Star Wars: Andor featuring Rogue One‘s Diego Luna and Star Wars: Lando created by Dear White People‘s Justin Simien.