Lauren Graham Joins the ‘Mighty Ducks’ Universe

The Gilmore Girls alum stars in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as the mother of a young hockey player who helps coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) get back on the ice. In February, it was announced that Estevez would be bringing the sports star back to life in the Disney+ series following his appearances in the ’90s hits.