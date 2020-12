Major Marvel Reveals: From ‘WandaVision’ to ‘Black Panther 2’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a little bigger. From Disney+ original series — including WandaVision and Hawkeye — to brand new installments in the Black Panther and Spider-Man stories, comic fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years. Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and a third Ant-Man film were also confirmed.