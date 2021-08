Brandon Baker

The California native played surfer-turned-snowboarder Johnny Kapahala in 1999’s Johnny Tsunami. The actor then appeared in Wind River and starred on One World. He also had recurring roles on Even Stevens and The Proud Family before reprising his role in Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board. Baker’s last acting role was as an accountant in 2015’s Up on the Wooftop. He moved to Colorado in 2017, and two years later, began working for Simply Eloped as a wedding officiant.