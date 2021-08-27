Chez Starbuck

Starbuck’s first acting role was playing teen swimmer Cody Griffin, who is actually a mermaid, in 1999’s The Thirteenth Year. He appeared in Time Share, You’re Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley’s School Dance Party and Recipe for Disaster before stepping back from acting in 2003. He is now the owner of The Shelf King and creates custom designed shelfing. The former child star briefly returned to acting in 2016’s The Long and the Short before being a guest on fellow Disney Channel star Romano’s Cristy’s Kitchen Throwback in 2020. The Colorado native married Whitney Ward in 2014. They share daughter Savannah and son Saxon.