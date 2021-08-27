Corbin Bleu

Bleu was not only the dreamy second lead, Chad Danforth, in 2006’s High School Musical, but he stole the show as boxer-turned-jump roper Izzy Daniels in 2007’s Jump In! The New York native went on to film two more HSM films before starring on Flight 29 Down. He then appeared in Free Style, Sugar, The Monkey’s Paw, Witches in the Woods and Love, for Real. He also had a recurring role on One Life to Live and guest starring gigs on Chicago Med, Supergirl and Dynasty. Bleu competed on season 17 of Dancing With the Stars and is an accomplished musician, releasing two studio albums. The Broadway star married Sasha Clements in July 2016.