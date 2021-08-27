Erik Von Detten

The child star turned heads as Andy “Brink” Brinker, the ultimate “soul skater,” in 1998’s Brink! Von Detten voiced Flynt in Tarzan (and Disney’s the Legend of Tarzan) before starring on Odd Man Out, Recess, So Weird, Dinotopia and Complete Savages. He also appeared in The Princess Diaries, American Girl, Barely Legal and reprised the role of Sid in Toy Story 3. The California native stepped back from acting in 2010, but is set to play himself in the upcoming The Tonopah Five series. The actor has since been working in the finance industry and is married to real estate mogul Angela von Detten. The pair share two children: daughter Claire and son Thomas.