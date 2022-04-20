Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence

After starring on Brotherly Love together from 1995 to 1997, the siblings joined forces on two DCOMs, 1999’s Horse Sense and 2001’s Jumping Ship. In Horse Sense, Joey played L.A. native Michael Woods, who is sent to live on the ranch with his relatives, including cousin Tommy Biggs (Andrew). Matthew, for his part, had a minor role in the film as a cowboy at the airport. Jumping Ship is a continuation story of Horse Sense, as the two cousins Michael and Tommy charter a boat. This time, Matthew played their captain, Jake Hunter, who gets stranded on an island with the duo after pirates chase their boat. In 2017, the trio formed the band Still 3 and released their debut single, “Lose Myself.”

Following his DCOM roles, Joey switched his focus back to television, finding success with roles on American Dreams, Run of the House, Half & Half, Melissa & Joey and had a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0. The actor reunited with his Blossom costars on a 2022 episode of Call Me Kat. Joey was married to Michelle Vella from 2002 to 2005 before walking down the aisle with Chandie Yawn-Nelson later that year. The couple, who share daughters Charleston and Liberty, split in July 2020. Us broke the news in August 2021 that Joey was engaged to Samantha Cope.

Matthew, for his part, landed the role of Jack Hunter on Boy Meets World in 1997. Following the end of the series in 2000, the actor starred in The Hot Chick, The Dog Who Saved Easter, The Office Mix-Up and Mistletoe Mixup. The Mrs. Doubtfire star made his debut as an executive producer in 2021’s A Deadly Deed. The Pennsylvania native married Cheryl Burke in 2019, but the duo split in January 2022.

Andrew, who previously went by Andy, was the star of a third DCOM, titled The Other Me in 2000. He is best known for voicing Theodore J. “T.J.” Detweiler on Recess and all the aminated movies in the franchise. Andrew later starred on Oliver Beene, Runaway, United States of Tara and Hawaii Five-0. He acted alongside brother Matthew in both The Office Mix-Up and A Deadly Deed, which he wrote, produced and directed.