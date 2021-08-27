Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas

Joe played cool teen Shane Gray (Demi Lovato’s love interest) in 2008’s Camp Rock. His brothers Kevin (as Jason) and Nick (as Nate) also appeared in the musical. The trio, who formed the band Jonas Brothers in 2005, went on to be Disney Channel stars on their series Jonas. They also reprised their roles in 2010’s Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Musically, the siblings took a hiatus in 2011 to focus on their solo careers. The group split two years later. In February 2019, the Jonas Brothers announced their comeback, releasing Happiness Begins that June.

Following his time as a DCOM hunk, Joe pursued a solo career, releasing Fastlife in October 2011. He joined the band DNCE in 2015 and the group dropped its debut record the following year. In 2018, he voiced The Kraken in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and will appear in the film Devotion. Joe married Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner in 2019. They welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.

Kevin, who is the eldest Jonas brother, starred on the 2012 E! show Married to Jonas alongside wife Danielle Jonas, whom he wed in 2009, in 2012. Two years later, he appeared on Celebrity Apprentice before founding the Jonas Wener construction company. The singer, who welcomed daughters Alena in 2014 and Valentina in 2016, with Danielle, is also the co-CEO of The Blu Market.

Nick, for his part, has had the most successful solo career of the three brothers, releasing four studio albums, including 2021’s Spaceman. On screen, he had a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0 and Scream Queens before playing Nate Kulina on Kingdom. Nick also starred in Jumanji franchise, Midway, Chaos Walking and is set to play Frankie Valli in 2022’s Jersey Boys Live! The Voice coach married actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018.