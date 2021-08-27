Kyle Schmid

Schmid’s Alex Thompson was the lead bowler in 2000’s Alley Cats Strike. The Canada native turned heads in Disney’s The Cheetah Girls, before appearing in The Pacifier, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Dark Hearts, If Not Now, When? and Seeing Red. He also starred on Beautiful People, Blood Ties, Copper, Being Human, Six, The I-Land and Big Sky. The actor has written two documentaries and produced anither five as a part of the Love Cures Cancer franchise. He founded A.Live Desk, a custom furniture company, in 2020.