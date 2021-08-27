Movies

Disney Channel Original Movie Hunks: Where Are They Now? Erik Von Detten, Brandon Baker, Riley Smith and More

By
Disney Channel Original Movie Hunks Where Are They Now Kyle Schmid
 BEI/Shutterstock; CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
18
6 / 18
podcast

Kyle Schmid

Schmid’s Alex Thompson was the lead bowler in 2000’s Alley Cats Strike. The Canada native turned heads in Disney’s The Cheetah Girls, before appearing in The Pacifier, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Dark Hearts, If Not Now, When? and Seeing Red. He also starred on Beautiful People, Blood Ties, Copper, Being Human, Six, The I-Land and Big Sky. The actor has written two documentaries and produced anither five as a part of the Love Cures Cancer franchise. He founded A.Live Desk, a custom furniture company, in 2020.

Back to top