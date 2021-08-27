Raviv Ullman

Ullman’s Roscoe created a holograph named Loretta (Spencer Redford) to use as a pop star in 2004’s Pixel Perfect. Although the experiment in the film blew up in his face, the actor went on to be a big Disney Channel star, playing Phil Diffy on Phil of the Future. Ullman, who previously went by the stage name Ricky Ullman, then appeared in Driftwood, The Violin, The Trouble With Cali and Contest. The Israeli-American actor also starred on Rita Rocks and had a recurring role on Strangers. Ullman appeared in multiple Off-Broadway productions between filming his TV and film roles. He is also an accomplished musician who was formally part of bands Reputante and Lolawolf. The star began hosting “The Study” podcast in 2020.