Ross Lynch

Lynch played surfer boy Brady in 2013’s Teen Beach Movie and its 2015 sequel. The actor also starred on Austin & Ally between filming the DCOMs. Lynch then appeared in My Friend Dahmer, Status Update before portraying Harvey Kinkle in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Colorado native performed alongside his best friend, Ellington Ratliff, brothers Rocky Lynch and Riker Lynch and sister Rydel Lynch in the band R5 from 2009 to 2018. Ross formed The Driver Era with Rocky in 2018, with Rocky and Rydel occasionally touring with the group. The actor has been dating Sabrina costar Jaz Sinclair since 2018.