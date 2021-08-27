Sam Horrigan

Horrigan portrayed bad boy (and Brink’s nemesis) Val in 1998’s Brink! The actor followed up the role with guest appearances on Grounded for Life, One Tree Hill, 8 Simple Rules, Veronica Mars, True Blood and Modern Family. The California native starred in Accepted, Bar Starz, Heavy Metal Strawberry Pickers and Holiday Engagement. In 2007, Horrigan competed on the reality show Beauty and the Geek. The Little Giants actor filed for divorce from his wife, Betty, in June 2018 after four years of marriage. They share children Blake and Hailey.