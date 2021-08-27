Shawn Ashmore

The actor portrayed Kelly’s (Hilary Duff) love interest and military school trainer Brad in 2002’s Cadet Kelly. Ashmore has since appeared in The Quiet, Frozen and Mother’s Day. He also played Bobby Drake/Iceman in three X-Men films. On the small screen, Ashmore starred on Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures as Fitz, The Following as Mike Weston and Conviction as Sam Spencer. The producer began playing Wesley Evers on The Rookie in 2018. The Canada native married Dana Wasdin in 2012. They welcomed their first child, son Oliver, in July 2017.