Shia LaBeouf

After playing goofball Louis Stevens on Even Stevens for three seasons, LaBeouf reprised his role for 2003’s The Even Stevens Movie. The California native then set his sights on film roles, appearing in I, Robot, Bobby, Disturbia, American Honey, Honey Boy (which he wrote), The Peanut Butter Falcon and Pieces of a Woman. LaBeouf was also the star of the Transformers franchise. He has both director and producer credits, including Maniac, True Love and #ALLMYMOVIES. The BAFTA Award winner married actress Mia Goth in October 2016 and split two years later. They sparked reconciliation rumors in May 2020 when they were seen wearing wedding rings, but LaBeouf moved on five months later with Margaret Qualley. The duo split in January 2021 following FKA Twigs’ claims of “relentless abuse” from LaBeouf while they were dating. The actor denied the allegations, but admitted he was “ashamed” of his past behavior.