Taran Killam

The California native portrayed teen pop star Jordan Cahill (who had blond streaked hair) in 2004’s Stuck in the Suburbs. Killam then appeared in a few short films, including The Showdown and Dr. Miracles, before landing recurring roles on Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz (where he also served as a consultant writer), Scrubs and How I Met Your Mother. The actor has also starred in Grown Ups 2, 12 Years a Slave, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Night School. Killam appeared on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2016 and on Single Parents from 2018 to 2020. The comedian performed the role of King George III in Broadway’s Hamilton for two years before ending his run in 2017. He married Cobie Smulders in 2012 and they welcomed daughters Shaelyn in 2009 and Janita in 2015, respectively.