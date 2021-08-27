Trevor O’Brien

O’Brien played Andrea Carson’s twin brother, Andrew Carson, who she impersonates to race in 2001’s Motocrossed. The California native later appeared in They Call Him Sasquatch, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Gridiron Gang and In Time before taking a break from acting in 2014. He returned to the business in 2018 with a role in the short film A Hipster Haunting. O’Brien is also a film producer, having worked on The Day of Matthew Montgomery, Monarch Beach and Dweller. The actor married Jennifer Castelli in 2008. They share a daughter.