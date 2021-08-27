Zac Efron

Efron shot to superstardom after playing teen basketball player and singer Troy Bolton in 2006’s High School Musical. He reprised the role for Disney Channel’s 2007 and 2008 sequels. The California native then starred in Hairspray, 17 Again, Charlie St. Cloud, The Lucky One, Neighbors (and its 2016 sequel), The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He was the executive producer on 2019’s Human Discoveries before producing and hosting Down to Earth With Zac Efron in 2020. The Summerland alum dated his HSM costar Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010. He has since romanced Sami Miró, Sarah Bro and Vanessa Valladares, from whom he split from in April 2021.