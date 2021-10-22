Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Alana Austin

Austin wowed fans as Andrea ‘Andi’ Carson, a teenager who impersonates her twin brother so she can race dirt bikes in 2001’s Motocrossed. The actress then appeared in The Retrievers, Hansel & Gretel, Miracle Dogs, Supercross and Popstar before leaving Hollywood in 2006. Based on social media, Austin has worked in the entertainment industry since graduating from the University of Southern California.

She got married in Santa Ynez, California, in September 2019. Austin and her husband welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2020. She announced in August 2021, that she gave birth to twins earlier in the year.