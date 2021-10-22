Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in 2006’s High School Musical and its two sequels. She previously gained fame on Disney Channel playing Maddie Fitzpatrick on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008. The actress went on to star on Phineas and Ferb, Hellcats, Clipped, Ginger Snaps, Merry Happy Whatever and Carol’s Second Act. After founding her production company, Blondie Girl Productions, Tisdale served as an executive producer on Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure and TV’s Miss Advised and Young & Hungry. She has released three studio albums, including 2019’s Symptoms.

The New Jersey native married musician Christopher French in 2014. They welcomed their first child, daughter Jupiter, in March 2021.