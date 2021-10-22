Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Brenda Song

Song was a big star on the Disney Channel, beginning with her role as Samantha Elizabeth Kwan in 2000’s The Ultimate Christmas Present. Her other DCOMs include playing Jennifer in 2002’s Get a Clue, Natasha in 2004’s Stuck in the Suburbs, Wendy Wu in 2006’s in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and London Tipton in 2011’s The Suite Life Movie. The California native starred on Phil of Future from 2004 to 2005, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008 and The Suite Life on Deck from 2008 to 2011. Song then appeared on New Girl, Dads, Dollface, Station 19 and Amphibia.

The actress was engaged to Trace Cyrus from 2011 to 2012. She moved on with Macaulay Culkin in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland. The couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021.