Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Caitlin Wachs

The child star, who had roles on the shows Profiler and To Have & to Hold in the ‘90s, made her way to the Disney Channel in 2000. She played Karen Riley, the younger sister of movie theater worker Pete Riley (Taylor Handley) in Phantom of the Megaplex. Wachs then played Andrea in the Air Bud franchise and appeared on Family Affair, Cracking Up and Commander in Chief. She moved behind the camera in 2014, working as a production assistant on The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail, Tween Fest and Swedish Dicks.

The Oregon native studied theater at the University of Southern California before becoming a producer for music videos and commercials.