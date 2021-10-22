Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Camilla Belle

Belle won over fans with her portrayal of surfer girl Sydney Miller in 2000’s Rip Girls. She then starred in Back to the Secret Garden, When a Stranger Calls, Breakaway, The American Side, Sundown and The Mad Whale. The Los Angeles native had a guest-starring role as Melyssa on Dollface in 2019. Belle made her debut as a producer with 2016’s Looking at the Stars and in 2021, she directed her first film, Phobias.

The model made headlines in late 2008 when she briefly dated Joe Jonas after he split from Taylor Swift. The pop star’s song “Better Than Revenge” was later written about Jonas leaving her for Belle, whom he split from in 2009.