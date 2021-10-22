Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Christina Vidal

The actress portrayed soul skater Gabriella in 1998’s Brink! Vidal then appeared in Chasing Papi, Freaky Friday, See No Evil, Magic Man, 7 Days to Vegas and The Guilty. Her TV credits include roles on Taina, Code Black, Training Day, Grand Hotel, United We Fall and The Terminal List, which premieres in 2022. She was briefly part of the band Gemstone and sang on multiple soundtracks including the series Taina and the movie Freaky Friday.

The New York native married actor Marcus Emanuel Mitchell in 2016. They share two daughters: Willa born in January 2018 and Ava born in July 2020.