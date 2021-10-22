Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Christy Carlson Romano

The actress played Kelly’s rival-turned-pal Jennifer in 2002’s Cadet Kelly. She portrayed Ren Stevens on Even Stevens for three seasons before reprising the role in the 2003 DCOM The Even Stevens Movie. While voicing the title character on Kim Possible for four seasons, Romano also appeared in Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time and Kim Possible: So the Drama. She later voiced Poppy Blu in 2019’s Kim Possible TV movie. The Connecticut native’s other film credits include The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream, Suicide Dolls and Dream Killer. The YouTube star has been hosting Christy’s Kitchen Throwback since 2019 and starring on Celebrity Kitchen since 2020.

Romano married producer and writer Brendan Rooney in 2013. They share two daughters: Isabella and Sophia.