Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Clara Bryant

Bryant is an OG Disney star, playing Amy in the network’s first DCOM, 1997’s Under Wraps. She later starred as Tru alongside Shia LaBeouf in 2002’s Tru Confessions. The actress went on to play Molly on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and appeared in the movie Bone Eater before leaving the industry in 2007. The California native has stayed under the radar since her Hollywood exit, eventually graduating from Columbia University and the University of Georgia School of Law. While living in Hong Kong for four years, she worked as a private tutor. Beginning in September 2020, Bryant has worked as an enterprise strategy manager for Xtend Healthcare, LLC, according to her LinkedIn.

The former actress shares two children, son Merritt and daughter Winnie, with husband Todd Hollett.