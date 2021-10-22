Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Danielle Panabaker

Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in 2004’s Stuck in the Suburbs before starring as IS in 2006’s Read It and Weep alongside sister Kay Panabaker. The actress then appeared in Sky High, Friday the 13th, The Crazies and Christmas Joy. Her TV credits include Shark, Necessary Roughness, Justified, Arrow and playing Caitlin Snow/Frost on The Flash. The Georgia native directed her first project, an episode of The Flash, in 2019.

She married attorney Hayes Robbins in 2017. Danielle announced in April 2020 that the couple welcomed their first child.