Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Demi Lovato

Lovato’s DCOM debut was as Mitchie Torres in 2008’s Camp Rock. They then played Rosalinda in 2009’s Princess Protection Program alongside Selena Gomez. The star portrayed Sonny Munroe on Sonny With a Chance from 2009 to 2011 before landing a recurring role on Glee in 2013. Lovato went on to voice Smurfette in multiple TV movies before reprising the role in Smurfs: The Lost Village. The Texas native played Jenny on Will & Grace’s revival before directing the documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil in 2021.

The musician, who has released seven studio albums throughout their career, has been vocal about their ups and downs with sobriety after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. Lovato was hospitalized and later entered a treatment center. In May 2021, the star came out as non-binary.

Lovato dated Joe Jonas in 2010 and Wilmer Valderrama on and off from 2010 to 2016. They briefly got engaged to Max Ehrich in 2020 but called it off after two months.