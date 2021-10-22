Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Emily Roeske

Roeske played Marnie’s younger sister, Sophie Piper, who doesn’t realize her powers, in 1998’s Halloweentown. She later reprised the role 2001’s Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and 2004’s Halloweentown High. The Wisconsin native hasn’t acted since the scary DCOM franchise. Instead, she became a mixed martial arts coach in Arizona.

The former child star married Mitch Chapman in 2013. The pair welcomed daughter Evie before eventually calling it quits. Roeske is currently dating Jacob Arellano, who has three children from a previous relationship.