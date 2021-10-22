Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Kay Panabaker

Kay made her Disney Channel debut as Emily Watson in 2005’s Life Is Ruff. She then starred as Jamie Bartlett in 2006’s Read It and Weep alongside her real-life sister, Danielle Panabaker. She later appeared on Summerland, Phil of the Future and No Ordinary Family and had leading roles in Nancy Drew, Fame, Little Birds and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! before leaving Hollywood in 2012.

The Texas native went on to graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is now a zookeeper.