Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Brown made a name for herself after playing aspiring teen witch Marnie Piper in 1998’s Halloweentown. She then played Jamie Grover, who becomes the older sister of five babies, in 2000’s Quints. Brown reprised her role as Marnie in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and Halloweentown High. The Maryland native has since starred in Be Cool, Friendship! and Hell, California. She also appeared on shows including Guiding Light, Low Winter Sun and General Hospital. Brown runs an Etsy shop called CraftilyCreative with a friend and published a Halloween-themed children’s book, Poppin’s Pumpkin Patch Parade, in 2016 with Diane Yslas.

The actress is dating Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge nemesis Daniel Kountz, who played Kal in the spooky sequel. Their relationship turned romantic after they reunited to film a YouTube video in 2016. They confirmed the romance one year later.