Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Kirsten Storms

Storms became a DCOM superstar in 1999 when she starred as Zenon in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century and as Emily in Johnny Tsunami. She reprised her role in Zenon: The Zequel and Zenon: Z3 and later added to her Disney Channel resume, voicing Bonnie Rockwaller in both Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time and Kim Possible: So the Drama. Storms voiced the same character on the TV series Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007. She later starred on Days of Our Lives, Clubhouse and General Hospital: Night Shift — and has been playing Maxie Jones on General Hospital since 2005.

The Florida native split from actor Brandon Barash in 2016 after three years of marriage. They share daughter Harper, whom they welcomed in January 2014.