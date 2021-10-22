Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Lindsay Lohan

Lohan played super sleuth Lexy Gold in 2002’s Get a Clue before starring in Disney’s Freaky Friday. She went on to play Lola in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Cady Heron in Mean Girls, Maggie Peyton in Herbie Fully Loaded and Ashley Albright in Just My Luck. The former child star also starred in Georgia Rule, Machete, Scary Movie V and Among the Shadows. Lohan served as the executive producer on the miniseries Lindsay in 2014 and both starred and produced 2019’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

The New York native released two albums, Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw), in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Lohan was briefly engaged to Egor Tarabasov in 2016. Three years later, she was rumored to be dating Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, but her father, Michael Lohan, claimed they were just friends.